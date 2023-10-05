Newport Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 719,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,959,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $390.94. 602,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,431. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.