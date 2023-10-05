Newport Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.2% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $442.19. 425,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,683. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $399.69 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.28.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

