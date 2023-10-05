Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,341 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 1.9% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.3% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,316 shares of company stock worth $156,188,927. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.40. 229,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,807,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.69. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

