Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,664 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Salesforce worth $181,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,188,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.16. 560,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809,280. The stock has a market cap of $193.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.69.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

