Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.43. 2,827,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,979,785. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

