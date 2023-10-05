Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $143,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $11.61 on Thursday, hitting $421.60. 94,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.29.

Read Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.