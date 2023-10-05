Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 114,717 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,717 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Zoetis worth $113,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.82. 387,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.10. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

