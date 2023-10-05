Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 104,297 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,297 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of Marathon Petroleum worth $104,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $101.64 and a 1-year high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.54.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

