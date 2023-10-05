Breakwater Capital Group Buys 15,409 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,433,000 after acquiring an additional 139,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 576,880 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.04. 68,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $81.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

