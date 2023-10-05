OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Starbucks by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.90. 1,102,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,178,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

