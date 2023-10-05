Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,710 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.40% of Cheniere Energy worth $149,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.70. 245,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.30.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.