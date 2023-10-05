Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,122 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $133,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.35. The stock had a trading volume of 202,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $407.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.85. The company has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

