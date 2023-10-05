MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 1,019 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $90.88 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

