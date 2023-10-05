Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Mirova US LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,071 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 4.8% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned about 0.16% of Danaher worth $286,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $216.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.78. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $208.96 and a 52-week high of $283.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.