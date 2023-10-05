Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $181,377,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.