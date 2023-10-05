Vantage Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after buying an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $533.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $506.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

