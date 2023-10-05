Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 4.6% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $261.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,630 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

