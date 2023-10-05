Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $275.23 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 722,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.15% of Linde worth $275,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 191.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Linde by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $6,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.34. The company had a trading volume of 199,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $266.22 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.01.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.59.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

