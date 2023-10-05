Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 5,986 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Shares of PM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.21. 578,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

