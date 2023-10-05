Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 45 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $9.71 on Thursday, hitting $538.93. 112,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,141,337 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

