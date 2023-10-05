Mirova US LLC Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Mirova US LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 870,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for about 2.1% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned 0.45% of American Water Works worth $124,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after buying an additional 4,075,777 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $308,215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 5,072.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,652,000 after purchasing an additional 995,321 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.39 and a 52-week high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

