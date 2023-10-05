Breakwater Capital Group Grows Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,634 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066,175 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,750,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.72. 246,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,818. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.18.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

