Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Evercore ISI

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.65.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $157.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 686,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,213,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

