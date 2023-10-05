Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 71,425 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,425 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $167,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total value of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.38. 129,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,361. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.