MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,239,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 862,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,345 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

