Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Buys 412,893 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2,875.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,893 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.09% of Zoetis worth $73,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.33.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.95. 323,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,974. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.10. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

