Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.82. 578,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,641. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.34 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

