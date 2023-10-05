The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 3.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DIS opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

