Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

