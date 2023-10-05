Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

