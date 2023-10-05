Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.83 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.95 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LW
Lamb Weston Stock Up 8.3 %
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.