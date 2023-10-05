iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $243.21 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.25 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.37 and its 200-day moving average is $254.18.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

