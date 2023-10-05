Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

