Kaye Capital Management Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kaye Capital Management lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.1% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $261.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $828.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.73.

Get Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,630. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.