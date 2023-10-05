Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $3,106,057.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 189,651 shares in the company, valued at $25,893,051.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $4,096,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,668,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,975,838.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $3,106,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 189,651 shares in the company, valued at $25,893,051.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673,745 shares of company stock worth $237,435,336 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.3 %

ABNB opened at $127.41 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

