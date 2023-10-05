Calton & Associates Inc. Has $387,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

