Prossimo Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.9% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

KO opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

