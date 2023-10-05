Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,660,630. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.73.

Tesla Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $261.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

