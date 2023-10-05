Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 5.9 %

Tesla stock opened at $261.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $828.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,630 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

