Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 166 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 993.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,670,000 after purchasing an additional 572,403 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,839,000 after purchasing an additional 451,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Clorox by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Clorox by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after buying an additional 239,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $131.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 110.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

