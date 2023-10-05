Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 217 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in Target by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Target by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.78. The stock had a trading volume of 785,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,248. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day moving average is $138.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

