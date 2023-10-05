Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,855,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $297,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

GILD stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.49. 678,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,692,198. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.96 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

