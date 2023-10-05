Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 7,823 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 18,626.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.18. 421,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $87.41.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

