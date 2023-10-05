Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,058 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.48. 738,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,379. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

