Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 824 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.52. 41,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,930. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.21. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $252.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

