Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.91. 3M has a 12-month low of $87.19 and a 12-month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

