Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $195.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 835,466 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,135 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.31% of Cadence Design Systems worth $195,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.44.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

CDNS traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.36. 105,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,316. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

