Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,330,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $630.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $663.61 and its 200-day moving average is $604.30. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

