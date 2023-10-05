MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 693 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $204.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.70 and a 200-day moving average of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

