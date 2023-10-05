Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 428.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $414.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $430.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.